Chakwera pumps extra K4billion for roads infrastructure in Mzuzu city, Minister Chimwendo discloses

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has ordered his Ministry to bankroll K4billion for special road network projects in the City of Mzuzu.

The Minister disclosed this after interacting with councilors management and staff of Mzuzu City Council to appreciate the council’s financial woes and put on measures on how the Council can improve service delivery to the community.

“President Chakwera has ordered my ministry to give the people of Mzuzu 4 billion kwacha for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the city.

“Government believes that good road networks are pivotal for the economic growth of the nation,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

He also assured the city authorities that government is geared to make Mzuzu a ‘smart city’ with full high- tech materials that will help to spur economic activities in the town.

Chimwendo also disclosed that Chakwera has ordered extra K5O million towards the rehabilitation of Mzuzu stadium which is currently in dilapidated state.

In his remarks, Mayor of the City, Gift Nyirenda lauded the President for the “job well done” by giving the people of Mzuzu and north the much needed infrastructure project though the country is facing tremendous economic problems.

Later, Chimwendo Banda inspected the new Civic Office Complex Project where he expressed his satisfaction the quality and speed of work.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

