Wednesday, February 7, 2024
PARLIAMENT RECOGNIZES DR. NANKHUMWA AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION, DR. CHAPONDA TURNED BACK

By Malawi Voice

Parliament has today refused to recognize Dr. George Chaponda as the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Following the recent expulsion of Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party proceeded to appoint Dr. Chaponda as new Leader of Opposition in Parliament to replace the former.

But following legal advice from the Attorney General, Parliament has maintained Dr. Nankhumwa as the Leader of Opposition, allowing him to proceed to attend the Business Committee meeting this morning ahead of the start of the Budget Meeting of Parliament on Friday, February 9, 2024.

On Wednesday morning, Dr Chaponda as LoP, Mary Navicha as Deputy Chief Whip and Chimwemwe Chipungu went to Parliament uninvited to attend the Parliamentary Business Committee meeting.

Upon arrival at Parliament, they were reminded that they were not invited as Parliament could not recognize their positions, except Jappie Mhango, the party’s newly appointed Chief Whip. They were therefore instructed to go back home.

Malawi Voice - 0