Investigative journalist Gregory Gondwe flees Malawi after threats

Award-winning investigative journalist Gregory Gondwe has fled the Malawi to unknown country after alleging that he received ‘death’ and ‘arrest’ threats from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) over a tell-it-all story he recently published on his Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ).

“I wanted to inform you that I am currently outside the country on a temporary basis. I deeply appreciate your support and the encouraging words you’ve extended to me during this time,” Gondwe posted in Misa Malawi Whatsapp Forum.

On Thursday, Gondwe said government sources informed him that MDF intended to arrest him in connection with his recent report alleging that the military had paid millions of dollars to a firm associated with Zuneth Sattar, a Malawian-born British businessman.

Sattar is being investigated by the UK’s National Crime Agency for alleged corruption relating to three public contracts with the Malawi government.

However, Sattar has rejected the allegations.

In a statement, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter said that it had received assurances from Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and MDF Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri that the journalist would not be arrested.

In 2022, Gondwe was detained for several hours by the police who demanded that he reveal his sources for an article alleging that Nyirenda made payments to Sattar, despite restriction orders imposed on the businessman by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.