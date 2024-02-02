K10M up for grabs in Phuka pitch night

One young agriculture entrepreneur stands a chance of winning K10 million as a booster capital if they impress a panel of three judges during a Standard Bank-facilitated Phuka Pitch Night underway at BICC in Lilongwe.

The ultimate winner will be drawn from a group of five shortlisted agriculturally-linke­d SMEs who have completed a six-week business incubation program now in its second year.

The Phuka Incubation program is a partnership between Standard Bank Plc and Lilongwe-based Synergy Labs. The current cohort is in partnership with the Agriculture Transformation Centre (ATC).

Phuka or growth starter is the first business incubation program of its kind in Malawi.