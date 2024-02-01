Mulhako meets its patron Mutharika at PAGE House

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe board of trustees on Wednesday met with its patron the former President of Malawi Peter Mutharika at his PAGE House in Mangochi.

The delegation which was being led by its workaholic Chairperson Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka assured Mutharika that his position as Patron for the cultural grouping is ‘constitutionally intact’.

According to Mpuluka, the patron can only be fired by the Annual General Meeting and not trustees alone.

The assurance follows media reports indicating that Mulhako was plotting to fire Mutharika as its patron.

On Tuesday at a presser held in Blantyre, Mpuluka described the reports as nothing but ‘fake news’.

“Next time we see any kind of malicious reporting we will be compelled to take legal action,” warned Mpuluka

He also dismissed social media reports that the group has been sold to some unnamed political party, saying: “We cannot be sold to any political party; we are not a political grouping.”

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi. They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde. Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi.

In Mozambique, according to sources, the Lhomwes are found almost entirely in the Zambezi Province.