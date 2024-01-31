CHAKWERA SPEAKS OUT: “People want me to be fighting with Chilima”

Good Days: President Chakwera and his Vice Chilima

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says some people want him to be fighting with his vice, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

This follows speculations that Chakwera who is also President for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and his vice Dr. Chilima of UTM party are not in talking terms.

But speaking at Chinsapo Ground in Lilongwe during a developmental rally Chakwera said ‘no love has been lost between him and Chilima’ but some people want them to be fighting.

“I know there some people who want me to be fighting with different people including my Vice President and some cabinet ministers, but that is not my system of politics,” said Chakwera

He then urged politicians in the country to stop politics of name calling and castigation saying the tendency is counterproductive.

According to Chakwera, even though some people are not able to appreciate different projects that his government is implementing in all parts of the country, he will not stop doing that, because that is what Malawians want.

“The politics I know is to initiate development projects in all parts of the country, regardless of tribe and region.

And I am ready to work with everyone who is committed to assist me develop this country, even with those who criticised me in the past,” he said.

Chakwera, therefore, called upon all politicians who want to join the party Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to do so, saying the party’s door is open and everyone will be accommodated.

MCP Deputy Secretary General, Catherine Gotani Hara, said the party is receiving new members on daily basis in different parts of the country because of its sound and visionary leadership.

During the event, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor for Malingunde Political District, Enerst Phambala, with several others defected to the ruling to MCP.