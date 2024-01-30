Some refugees pose a security risk – Zikhale

By Lovemore Khomo

Minister of Homeland and Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has again hinted that some refugees in the country pose security risk to the country and its people as criminals hide under the banner of seeking refuge.

Zikhale explained that it is the reason his ministry and other agencies have been enforcing court order to relocate some refugees from different locations to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district.

Homeland and Minister was speaking during a briefing with traditional chiefs from Chitipa district together with council members in Lilongwe.

The entourage will on Wednesday tour and appreciate scenes of Dzaleka Refugee Camp on Wednesday in Dowa. The meeting was organized by the Department Refugees with support from CCJP.

This development comes amid government’s decision to relocate Dzaleka Refugee Camp to Mbalizi in the area of Senior Chief Mwenewenya in Chitipa, about 50 km from the Zambian boarder.

“Let me commend all concerned departments and the general public for working together throfughtfout the process. The return of refugees to this camp has brought some revelations about congestion in the camp.” Said Zikhale.

He told participants that currently Dzaleka keep about 50,000 refugees and Asylum seekers but it was designed to accommodate 12,000.

Meanwhile, CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana expressed gratitude with government’s efforts to relocate the camp from Dzaleka to Chitipa.

Chibwana explained the importance of collaboration on relocation exercise in order to decongest Dzaleka refugee camp.

In his comments, Senior Chief Mwenewenya therefore admitted that he will be accommodating the refugees, because he see them as relatives.

“I expect that my communities will also benefit from refugees. The community is ready.” Elaborated Mwenewenya.

However, Mwenewenya admitted that there was some resistance from what he call few individuals against the relocation of the camp.