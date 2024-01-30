Minister Chimwendo Banda lauds Icelandic government for strengthening local council’s capacity through financial, technical support

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says government of Malawi under the leadership of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is “overwhelmed” by the technical and financial support the Icelandic government is providing to Malawi government in various sectors of the economy that has transformative landmark bearing on the lives poor Malawians.

He was speaking today in Mangochi during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of new Mangochi District Council Finance and Council Building with a contract amounting to K2.2 billion of which the Malawi government is contributing K870 million.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that President Chakwera is committed to provision of basic services to the people as key indicator of transforming their lives.

“As government is trying to reposition the economy that has been mired by national disasters, we are very grateful to Icelandic people and other bilateral donors that continue to providing us with their resources that have a direct impact on people’s lives.

“President Chakwera is very much confident that at the end of his terms he will have done a good job to put Malawi on a winning path once again,” said Chimwendo who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament

Chimwendo further said that Mangochi being a tourist district, the new office building will add beauty to the place.

In his remarks, Director General for Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Iceland Elin Sigurdardottir said his government is happy to partner with government for the benefit of poor Malawians.

“The new office building is a key output of the Mangochi Basic Social Services Programme that goes beyond bricks and mortar. It symbolises our collective dedication to empowering local authorities and strengthening their capacity to serve their communities,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, councilors, civil servants among others.