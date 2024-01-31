spot_img
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
MCP boy arrested for impersonating presidential spokesperson

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) blue-eyed boy Rodgers Kadiso for stealing from Israel job seekers

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest, saying Kadiso was soliciting money from the job seekers using the a Facebook account bearing the name and picture of presidential spokesperson Anthony Kasunda.

According to Kalaya, Kadiso, who is currently at Lingazi Police Station was demanding a minimum of K150, 000 from the desparete job seekers.

“Mr Kasunda lodged a complaint to the police that his name was being used for fraudulent activities. We are currently working to determine on how much Kadiso stole,” said Kalaya.

