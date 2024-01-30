Centre not holding in Kondwani Nankhumwa camp

There is mass exodus in the camp loyal to the expelled Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa, as some of his ‘soldiers’ have dumped it.

The loyalists include his spokesperson Ralph Jooma, Mulanje West MP Yusuf Nthenda who was his legal backbone, and Blantyre City South MP Sameer Suleman the camp’s organizing secretary.

They all said they have gone back to the party’s president Professor Peter Mutharika.

Said Suleman: “I went to Nankhumwa’s camp because our president said he wasn’t contesting in 2025. So, we were looking for someone to work with.

“Now that Mutharika has declared that he will contest, we thought it wise to go back to his side to offer him our support. Our goal is to bring DPP back in government and we need to unite to achieve this goal.”

On his part, Nthenda said he is no longer in Nankhumwa’s camp saying he wants to support Mutharika and help him win presidential election.

“I’m back to the party, DPP. I’m no longer with Nankhumwa,” said Nthenda.

While Jooma only said: “I’m no longer his spokesperson. Thank you,”

Reports are also indicating that Chiradzulu West MP Mathews Ngwale, Blantyre North’s Francis Phiso have left the camp, while Mwanza West MP Joyce Chitsulo has decided to go independent.

The mass exodus started with NGC member Ken Nsonda who apologized to Mutharika fee weeks before the party effected the expulsions.

As this is not enough, the camp has also suffered another blow with the move by veteran politician Uladi Mussa to not only dump the camp but the party aswell.