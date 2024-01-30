DPP condemns Nankhumwa’s political sympathizers

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has in strongest terms condemned the torching of its party cloth by some ‘disgruntled and uncivilized’ party members.

Some people suspected to be sympathizers of former DPP Vice President Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday set fire DPP-branded clothing in protest against his recent expulsion from the party.

The incident occurred in Ndirande-Blantyre where Nankhumwa went to attend a prayer service at Ndirande CCAP.

In a statement, DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said politics of antagonism displayed by suspected Nankhumwa sympathizers was ‘too archaic for democracy today’.

The former governing DPP has since appealed to its supporters across the country to enhance peace.

Burning of political clothes appears to be a growing trend in Malawian politics, where disgruntled party members resort to such acts as a form of protest against unfair leadership decisions.