spot_img
spot_img
1.9 C
New York
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

DPP condemns Nankhumwa’s political sympathizers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has in strongest terms condemned the torching of its party cloth by some ‘disgruntled and uncivilized’ party members.

Some people suspected to be sympathizers of former DPP Vice President Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday set fire DPP-branded clothing in protest against his recent expulsion from the party.

The incident occurred in Ndirande-Blantyre where Nankhumwa went to attend a prayer service at Ndirande CCAP.

In a statement, DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said politics of antagonism displayed by suspected Nankhumwa sympathizers was ‘too archaic for democracy today’.

The former governing DPP has since appealed to its supporters across the country to enhance peace.

Burning of political clothes appears to be a growing trend in Malawian politics, where disgruntled party members resort to such acts as a form of protest against unfair leadership decisions.

Previous article
USA hands over 66 secondary schools to Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

USA hands over 66 secondary schools to Malawi

Malawi Voice - 0