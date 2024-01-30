‘Mutharika Remains Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Patron’

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has stressed that former President Professor Peter Mutharika remains the patron for the grouping.

Board’s Chairperson Muchanakwaye Mpuluka was reacting to reports that Mulhako has fired Mutharika as patron. He described the reports as ‘false news’.

According to Mpuluka, the power to replace the patron of the cultural grouping lies on the general assembly of the board of trustees which to their knowledge has not taken place.

“Peter Mutharika remains our patron,” the outspoken Mpuluka told reporters in Blantyre on Tuesday.

He added: “The organisation surpasses any individual interests. The responsibility to make decisions of the grouping doesn’t lie on one person.”

Mpuluka further warned: “Next time we see any kind of malicious reporting we will be compelled to take legal action,”

He also dismissed social media reports that the group has been sold to some unnamed political party, saying: “We cannot be sold to any political party; we are not a political grouping.”

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi. They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde. Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi.

In Mozambique, according to sources, the Lhomwes are found almost entirely in the Zambezi Province.