Chakwera calls for unity in development

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Dowa, January 29: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called upon Malawians to have a shared vision of developing the country and to equally contribute towards the realization of a prosperous Malawi.

He made the remarks Monday in Dowa after inspection of 59 houses being built at Mvera Support Battalion for both junior and senior military officers under government’s initiative of constructing 10,000 houses for public security departments.

Speaking during a brief stop at Andrew Murray Primary School Ground in Senior Chief Chiwere, Chakwera said the responsibility of developing Malawi does not belong to a particular sector, department or group of people but rather Malawi as a collective unit.

“We do not have another country, nor will there be another Malawi somewhere else. This is the time to come together as one people with a common vision for our country, hold each other’s hands and work together so that we make a difference for Malawi’s tomorrow,” said Chakwera.

He said this is the reason government is committed to fulfilling all its promises to Malawians including the construction of 10,000 houses across the country for public security departments.

He said the 59 houses at Mvera Support Battalion, 44 of which are for junior staff and 5 for senior staff members will help in improving service delivery at the camp, which he said is one of the strategic military operation points of the country.

“Coupled with this, we have the development of Mvera Innovation City which is to be established within this area. As such government will make sure the area is fed with all the necessary infrastructure like good road networks, clean water systems, hospitals and other amenities,” said Chakwera.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Dowa East, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is also Minister for Local Government, Unity and Culture said what government is doing is unprecedented.

“These are beautiful houses and a majority is meant for junior staff members. This is something that has never happened before under any administration. Previously, houses which were being built used to be small and tiny, not fit nor respectful for the whole family,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Senior Chief Chiwere commended the President for what he said were various developmental works being implemented.

“You are not just talking about development; we can all see with our naked eyes your developmental initiatives. This is what we need as a country. Anyone who cannot appreciate what you are doing has a problem,” said Senior Chief Chiwere.

After Mvera Support Battalion, President Chakwera proceeded to Salima where he also inspected 50 houses at Support Battalion, also under the 10,000 houses initiative.

Out of these, 40 houses are for junior staff members while 10 are for senior staff members and are being constructed by Solid Construction.