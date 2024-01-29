spot_img
Monday, January 29, 2024
Change goal! Uladi Mussa joins MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Uladi Mussa

Veteran politician Uladi Mussa has finally joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP), barely ten days after he was suspended from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mussa, the former Vice President for DPP responsible for the central region, announced his move at a political rally held by President Lazarus Chakwera in Salima on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, MCP spokesperson Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma told the local papers that the governing party was in talks with a number of politicians as the 2025 election approaches.

Mussa was suspended for nine months from the DPP for participating in an NGC meeting organised by a faction loyal to the expelled Southern Region vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Joint Civil Society Statement on Government's Covert Armored Vehicle Betrayal
