WATCH VIDEO: Malawian man caught red-handed having sex with a goat

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

A 26-year-old horny Malawian man from Ntchisi district has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a goat.

District’s Police Spokesperson Salome Zgambo has identified the suspect as Vincent Mwale from Galang’ande village in Traditional Authority Vuso Jere in the district.

Zgambo said the suspect was caught red handed having sex with a goat on Thursday, January 25 2024.

According Zgambo this is not the first time for Mwale to behave in such a manner and will appear in court soon.

(The video will be uploaded soon visit the website after few minutes)

Malawian woman gets suspended sentence for abducting child with albinism
