Saturday, January 27, 2024
DOOMED CANAAN: Lord, please hear our cries as Sugar price rise to K2750

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

…..Malawi cannot breathe. Lord, please hear our cries!!

A majority of Malawians of Malawi have taken to social media to express worry over the sharp increase of sugar prices in most selling points across the county.

Malawi Voice has established that a 1 kilogram packet of sugar is being sold at K2, 750 (Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Kwacha) from the recommended price of K 2000 (Two Thousand Kwacha).

In an interview with Zodiak Online the Managing director for Illovo Sugar Malaŵi, Lekani Katandula refused to comment on excessive pricing of illovo sugar on the market.

Over the week Zodiak Online reported that other shops are selling two packets per customer while others are selling the commodity to customers buying other items worth K5000.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

