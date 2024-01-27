Malawian woman gets suspended sentence for abducting child with albinism

By Lyte Ali

Mangochi, January 26: Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Sara Gerald, 34, to 24 months suspended sentence after the court found her guilty of abducting a child with albinism.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Regina Makwinja told the court that on 1st November, 2023, at M’baluku Trading Centre in the district, the suspect abducted and took the child to her house as collateral.

“The suspect forcibly took a 4-year-old boy with albinism to her house as collateral after the child’s mother, Grace Chinjala, failed to repay a loan of K20,000 she borrowed from the suspect,” said Makwinja.

Appearing before Magistrate Muhamad Chande, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against her which prompted the state to parade witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, defense counsel from Mangochi Legal Aid Bureau, Senior Advocate Upile Mapata prayed for leniency on Gerald saying the convict is a first offender, a mother to two children and that the convict was married but the husband left her immediately after being arrested and if given custodial sentence, the children will suffer.

In her submission, Sub Inspector Makwinja noted the convict planned well for the offense hence prayed for meaning sentence.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Chande said the case which the convict committed is a serious one as it deprives one’s liberty to move freely, as well as exploits the victim.

“The convict showed remorsefulness by seeking forgiveness from this court, the community and the victim’s mother; as such she should be given a chance to amend her actions.

“I am, therefore, sentencing her to 24 months but I have suspended the sentence. She should not commit similar offense during this period,” said Chande.