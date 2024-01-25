Religious leaders hail Chakwera for servant leadership

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda

Blantyre, January 25: Southern region based religious leaders have hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for demonstrating servant leadership and non-selective approach as he continues to build the new Malawi.

President of Ministers Network, Apostle Samuel Vinkhumbo made the remarks on Thursday in Blantyre when President Chakwera held an interface meeting with 300 faith leaders at Sanjika palace.

Vikhumbo observed that Malawians acknowledge different developments that are being implemented in various parts of the country under the leadership of President Chakwera.

He cited the establishment of Mega farms as well as rehabilitation of critical infrastructures among others to benefit all Malawians.

“Because of this, we pledge our commitment to support Chakwera administration for continued development,” said Vinkhumbo who was also the leader of delegation.

He then commended Chakwera administration for facilitating peace and unity among people of different religious affiliations.

In his remarks, Special Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs Rev Brian Kamwendo said Chakwera appreciates the role faith leaders play in spearheading socio-economic development in the country.

“These are a significant group because they are the ones that interact with people on the ground and disseminate messages on government agenda precisely development,” he said.

The meeting was part of the president’s ongoing engagement with various stakeholders in the southern region to discuss developmental issues.

The faith leaders were drawn from nine religious coalitions such as Muslim Association of Malawi, Kanjedza Sisters, Rastafarian church, Blantyre Worship centre, Religious leaders organisation among others.