Two arrested in Malawi for stealing presidential red carpet, tent

The Police in Malawi have arrested two men for stealing President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s red carpet and tent.

Peter Kalaya, National Police, has identified the suspects as Lino Richard and Jonasi Harold, both 20 years of age.

The two stole the items from a Ministry of Transport and Public Works vehicle last night, along the Zalewa-Mwanza Road.

The vehicle, according to police statement, was on its way to Mwanza district for official duties.

Chakwera will be in the district for the ground-breaking of the construction of Mwanza Stadium, as well as inspect the newly constructed Mwanza police officers’ houses.

There has lately been an outcry that people are losing property to thieves around Laundi village, where thieves jump onto moving trucks stealing goods aboard.