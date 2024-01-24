Malawians demand Chakwera’s resignation

A group calling itself Freedom Day for Poor People says will hold nationwide demonstrations to force President Lazarus Chakwera to step down.

Among others, the grouping, is accusing Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration of failure to run the country as evidenced by the high cost of living.

Leader for the grouping Dalitso Misoya Banda disclosed the development at a media briefing held on Wednesday in Blantyre.

According to Banda, the nationwide protests will take place from January 30, 2024, until the president resigns.

Chakwera took office in 2020 after defeating Democratic Progressive Party -DPP leader Peter Mutharika in a rerun election.