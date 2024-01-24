Woman arrested for stoning Chakwera

Police in Blantyre have arrested a woman in connection to the obstruction and stoning of President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy last week Friday bringing the total number of suspects to three,

On Monday, the Police also arrested Pearson Chimimba and Hector Ndawala for allegedly blocking and stoning Chakwera’s convoy on Friday at HHI Roundabout in Blantyre where they were on a funeral procession from Ndirande Township to HHI Cemetery.

The three suspects, who are being represented by Lawyers Chancy Gondwe and Alexious Kamangira, are currently in court in Blantyre where they have been formally charged with three counts.

Meanwhile, Social commentator Lucky Mbewe has criticized president Chakwera’s security detail for failing to detect and prevent the disruption.

Mbewe condemned those responsible for the commotion, emphasizing the President’s right to respect in any situation.

He advised people with issues against the leadership to express their concerns through the ballot in the 2025 elections.

Mbewe went on to call for the dismissal of the President’s security personnel due to what he describes as negligence.