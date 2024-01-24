NGO hailed for environmental restoration efforts in Chiradzulu

By Emily Kaliwo

Chiradzulu, January 23: Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources for Chiradzulu District, Dennis Zingeni, has hailed One Acre Fund for its efforts in ensuring that environment is conserved in the district.

Zingeni made the remarks at Ndata Community Based Childcare Centre (CBCC) in Traditional Authority (TA) Sandiraki recently where One Acre Fund distributed tree seedlings to farmers to plant during this year’s tree planting season.

He said while government is implementing programmes to restore environment, it is pleasing to see non-governmental organisations (NGO) such as One Acre Fund complementing government’s efforts in mobilizing communities to take keen interest in issues of afforestation, environment and climate change.

Zingeni, therefore, urged beneficiaries to take good care of the tree seedlings so that they achieve the intended purpose considering that the NGO has spent a lot of money for the benefit of people in Chiradzulu.

“You should also plant fruit trees around your respective homes for food in your families and to boost your income after selling the fruits,” Zingeni said.

One of the beneficiaries, Lufina Matabwa said with the tree seedlings, they will be able to restore environment which has been degraded.

Chiradzulu One Acre Fund Government Relations Officer, Bertha Namelo, said the NGO came up with the intervention as it has also heavily been affected by the destruction of the environment which has resulted in farmers getting low yields due to lack of soil fertility.

“The tree seedlings which we are distributing today have the possibility to restore the environment and boost farmers’ income after selling trees. The objective is to ensure that farmers are benefiting through environmental restortion,” said Namelo.

Traditional Authority (TA) Sandiraki commended One Acre Fund for choosing her area and promised the organisation that she will mobilise her subjects to look after the seedlings to ensure high survival rate.