MCP founder Nelson Mwambungu dies at 94

Governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) founder father Nelson Mwambungu has died at the age of 94.

Felix Mwakyanjala, a relative of the deceased, has confirmed the death in an interview with MBC Online.

Mwakyanjala said Mwambungu was taken to Karonga Hospital on Wednesday after a short illness where upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

According to Mwakyanjala, the late Mwambungu will be laid to rest on Saturday in his home village Mwanjasi, in Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga District.

Born in 1930, Mwambungu was one of the founding members of the MCP alongside the late Orton Chirwa in 1958.