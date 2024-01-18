spot_img
Thursday, January 18, 2024
LatestPolitics

Chakwera off to DRC despite a ban on foreign trips

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will on Friday fly Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for or the inauguration of that country’s re-elected President, Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Chakwera will depart for Kinshasa, DRC through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre and will return on Sunday, 21 through the same airport.

A statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, while in DRC, President Chakwera will also hold “urgent in-person talks” with Tshilombo on security matters.

In November last year, Chakwera suspended all international travel for himself and his government in a bid to save money.

In a televised address, Chakwera said the measures would remain in place until the end of the financial year in March 2024.

“I am imposing a freeze on all public funded international trips for public officers at all levels including myself until the end of financial year in March, “Chakwera, a former evangelical preacher was quoted.

The decision was announced after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $175 million loan to the small southern African country.

Malawi is battling an economic crisis that has led to fuel shortages, inflated food prices, and a shortage of foreign exchange.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

