Chakwera off to DRC despite a ban on foreign trips

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will on Friday fly Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for or the inauguration of that country’s re-elected President, Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Chakwera will depart for Kinshasa, DRC through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre and will return on Sunday, 21 through the same airport.

A statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, while in DRC, President Chakwera will also hold “urgent in-person talks” with Tshilombo on security matters.

In November last year, Chakwera suspended all international travel for himself and his government in a bid to save money.

In a televised address, Chakwera said the measures would remain in place until the end of the financial year in March 2024.

“I am imposing a freeze on all public funded international trips for public officers at all levels including myself until the end of financial year in March, “Chakwera, a former evangelical preacher was quoted.

The decision was announced after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $175 million loan to the small southern African country.

Malawi is battling an economic crisis that has led to fuel shortages, inflated food prices, and a shortage of foreign exchange.