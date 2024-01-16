FAKE NEWS: Dr Mpinganjira denies “blessing” Mike Chilewe with K20million

Business magnate Dr Thom Mpinganjira has refuted reports making round in social media platforms that he has blessed Mike Chilewe, owner of the now-defunct Mike’s Trading Group, with K20 million.

Mpinganjira’s daughter Chikondi Annabel refuted the claims in an interview with Nation Online.

According to Annabel, the reports are fake.

Chilewe confessed in a recent interview with Mibawa Television that he is now a poor man, who doesn’t even have a car, after his company went bankrupt a few years ago.

“I once used to fly business class during my business trips but now I walk on foot as I don’t even have a car. I always appreciate and thank God when someone gives me even K10 000,” he explained.

“But, just like the Biblical Job, I do not lose heart because I know one day I will be rich again.”