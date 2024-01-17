spot_img
Thieves break into Chilima’s Office, Steal biscuits

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
CHILIMA: His office targeted

Thieves broke into the office of the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima at Capitol Hill in Lilongwe over the week-end.

Both Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri and Lingadzi Police Public Relations officer Salome Zgambo have confirmed the development.

Phiri said the incident, which has since been reported to police for probe, was discovered on Tuesday morning.

“Yes, I can confirm that there was an attempt to break in. The matter has since been reported to Lingadzi Police,” Phiri said as quoted by Nation Newspaper.

According to Nation Newspaper, the break-in happened through the bathroom window of the office the principal secretary where tonner and some biscuits have been stolen.

In 2021, according to Zgambo, there was an attempted break in at the same office and the police managed to arrest some people who were convicted and serving sentence at prison.  


Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

