Maranatha Academy acquires EasyBooks Accounting Software…to support students invoice booking and payments management

Dr Kaonga in black

One of the country’s leading private education institutions, Maranatha Academy says integration of technology and digitalization is the right step on the path to effective service delivery in education sector which is the hub of every economy.

The institution’s director Dr Ernest Kaonga said this when the school acquired EasyBooks Accounting Software which on top of aiding in management of finance and accounting functions, will also support students invoice booking and payments management.

Dr Kaonga says the institution which is in the lead in offering of education in the country is embracing digital transformation which will aid in smooth delivery of services.

Meanwhile, EasyBooks Solutions Product Sales Lead Marie Solange says adoption of EasyBooks Accounting by Maranatha shows confidence in locally made products that align with attainment of the country’s social-economic development blueprint Malawi 2063 which preaches about mindset change.

The national and international award winning EasyBooks Accounting Software is one of the products of EasyBooks Solutions, a Malawian software development company focusing on simplifying business operations through ICT innovations.