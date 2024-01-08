KAMBUWA K10M FOOTBALL BONANZA: Bulldozer Chimwendo hails Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Youth Director, Richard Chimwendo Banda yesterday, Sunday, January 7, 2023 delivered one of the best compelling speeches at a development rally in Kasungu North East constituency which was hosted by Member of Parliament for the area Maditso Kambuwa Wirima.

In his address at the function which Member of Parliament for the area splashed K10 million for football bonanza, Chimwendo Banda stressed the need for Malawians to guard the country’s unity and peaceful- coexistence.

“Malawians cannot afford to allow individuals who seek to divide the country along the lines of ethnicity, tribalism, religion and geography to succeed. In us it must not matter where someone comes from, it must not matter which tribe and culture you belong

“The greatest milestone of our country is that fact that we have welded different ethnic entities into one nation with one goal of enhancing economic growth through unity and social cohesion. Our forefathers were united and strengthened in realising one common goal of attainting independence and multiparty democracy that we are enjoying today,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo further said no politician must attempt to destroy this country through divisive overtones because President Dr Lazarus Chakwera wants the country to be a pinnacle of peace and unity.

“Under president Chakwera’s watch, no person or group of people, no Mtumbuka, Chewa, Sena, Yao, no matter their political colours are, will destabilize our peaceful assembly and coexistence or destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying today,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament who also reminded the people that Chakwera will continue to give developments across the country.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament for the area, Madalitso Kambuwa Wirima hailed president Chakwera for different socioeconomic developments happening in her constituency through the increased K100 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“Am proud Member of Parliament today because we have a president who has restored the dignity of women in this country by giving them high government portfolio’s, president who has come to redeem this country from curse of poverty and other social ailments including in the sports sector” said Wirima who is also Minister of Education.

Various party top brass, traditional and religious leaders among others graced the function.