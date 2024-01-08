spot_img
Don’t even contest in 2025 palibe chanu, Kalindo tells Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Political activist Bon Kalindo says the honourable thing for Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance is to consider not to seek re-election in 2025 as they “will get nothing”.

Kalindo was speaking in an exclusive interview with Times Television over the weekend.

“There is no sane Malawian who can vote for Tonse stealing club. They have failed. Infact this is the worst regime ever. “If I were one of them, I would seriously consider not to even contest in 2025 because my little survey shows there is completely nothing for them,” said Kalindo.

Reacting to President Lazarus Chakwera’s new year address where he gave Malawians hopes Kalindo said “it was just a political statement”.

“Trust me, he has nothing up his sleeves to offer. If anything, let him remove some fuel levies, offer civil servants something above 50 percentage salary increase, there then we can somehow smile at him,”. He said.

KAMBUWA K10M FOOTBALL BONANZA: Bulldozer Chimwendo hails Chakwera
