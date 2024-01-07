Court orders Chakwera to pay journalist Brian Banda K100 million for unfair dismissal

Good Old Days: Brian Banda with his former pay master Lazarus Chakwera

The Industrial Relations Court (IRC) has ordered State House to pay former President Lazarus Chakwera’s spokesperson Brian Banda K103,316,418 for unfair dismissal.

IRC Deputy Chairperson Peter Kandulu delivered the ruling in chambers on 22nd day of December 2023 at Blantyre.

Additionally, the Times Television presenter has been granted a severance allowance of K1, 251,418.50.

Banda sought legal assistance after conviction that his three year contract as Communications Officer for State residences was unfairly terminated.

He told the court that he was employed on the 7th day of August 2020 on a three-year fixed contract as Presidential Press Secretary and he was dismissed on in February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General say will appeal the ruling.

Justifying the move, the Spokesperson for the Attorney General, Emmanuel Lawyer, cited the basis of the ruling as a misrepresentation of facts hence the appeal.

Banda previously served as a Press Officer at the State House in 2020. He reportedly went to China to further his studies and upon his return to Malawi he did not return to State House.