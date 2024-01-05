Four horse race in TNM Super League Player of the Season

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has released names of four nominees for Player of the season award for the just ended elite TNM Super League.

The four are Chimwemwe Idana of Silver Strikers, Patrick Mwaungulu of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Clement Nyondo from Dedza Dynamos and Waka Waka Tigers Goal Keeper Innocent Nyasulu.

SULOM says soccer fans will vote for a player of their choice by sending as many SMSs as possible after dialing *451# with each message costing K100.

The two – week voting exercise begins today Friday through Friday 19 January, 2024. FCB Bullets defender Gomezgani Chirwa won the award during the previous season.

Nominations for the award are among others done by coaches and captains of clubs from the country’s flagship 16 member league.