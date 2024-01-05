You’re Partisan, DPP accuses ‘dead’ HRDC

Namalomba: HRDC is partisan

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) of being partisan and that it is a civil society organisation that is “dead and buried”.

In a statement, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says it is time that Malawians start questioning the effectiveness of HRDC as regards unbiased and objective advocacy.

“HRDC is partisan and any statements they make today are only a smokescreen to blindfold Malawians that they exist, when in true sense HRDC is dead and buried,” reads the statement

The statement comes barely days after the HRDC took a swipe at the former governing party for failing to hold the Tonse Alliance accountable in 2023 due to infighting.

But HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence says the organisation has always been neutral and that it does not lean towards any political party.

“We led Malawians in holding the DPP accountable then because of the poor governance and state of the economy.

These were neutral and objective issues that needed to be taken head on,” says Trapence.

He further says the DPP should focus on sorting out the mess in their part instead of making wild allegations which are baseless.-(Story Credit: Nation Online)