A middle aged Malawian man is in police custody in Thyolo district for allegedly entering Mdawa Catholic Church and breaking church statues.

Francis Chisoti, officer in charge for Thyolo Police, said statues include Virgin Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ.

The suspect, according to police, appears to be suffering from mental illness.

“It’s true, though the suspect appears to be of unsound mind; hence, he will be medically examined,” said Chisoti as quoted by Zodiak Online.