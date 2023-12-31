spot_img
spot_img
5.2 C
New York
Monday, January 1, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

KUCHIPINDAKO IPONDENI FADAH: Chipika, Tseketseke selling like hot cakes  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Bedroom remedies from Warm Heart Herbs, Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs, are selling like hot cakes.

Warm Heart Herbs has in stock herbal product such as Chipika, Manyoxy, Chiswa B, Tseketseke, Gondolosi, Mauka Cure, and Mthubulo among others.

“There is no pride that beats that of man’s need to satisfy his sexual partner. Yes, good and satisfying sex separates men from boys, ladies from girls; and is the permanent cure to marriage wreckage whose statistics have been soaring,” says Warm Heart Herbs Director Joseph Kunjirima

To order Warm Heart herbal products directly from Warm Heart Herbs call or WhatsApp Joseph Kunjirima on +265881721040.

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.

The company has its head office and factory in the commercial city of Blantyre, with kiosks and agents across the country.   

Previous article
MARANATHA PLEDGES MORE SUPPORT TO MBC ENTERTAINERS OF THE YEAR AWARDS…..REWARDS AKIRA WITH K2 MILLION
Next article
DPP’s MP Joyce Chitsulo promises more development in 2024, splashes K1 million to chiefs
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc