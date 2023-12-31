DPP’s MP Joyce Chitsulo promises more development in 2024, splashes K1 million to chiefs

Good Samaritan on duty

Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo says the spirit of solidarity, empathy and compassion should continue into the next year if the constituency is to continue at the trajectory of socioeconomic transformation.

She was speaking on New Year’s Eve after meeting over fifty (50) traditional leaders in her constituency to appreciate them for their indelible mark of hardwork that has helped to facelift the constituency regardless of numerous financial and natural disasters they faced.

“Regardless of numerous hardships, you stood up and shatter shackles for the betterment of women power, youth power, farmers and people in the villages to have a better life.

“Today , I respectfully pay homage to all those who contributed and sacrificed their resources for the development to take place. I humbly bow down to their penance in giving us this socioeconomic transformation,” said Chitsulo who is also Parliamentary Chairperson on Public Appointments Committee.

She also encouraged the local leaders not to be complacent in 2024.

“May the year 2023 be one in which we spare neither strength nor courage to move the constituency forward. We are also encouraged to build a united and inclusive society where we care for and help each other,’ pleaded Chitsulo.

In their response, chiefs have committed their energies to transform the constituency by among others helping the poor and the underprivileged, propagating social cohesion, coexistence and unity for the development to take place.

As part of her thanksgiving, Chitsulo spoiled the traditional leaders with K1 million for them to share.

In the last ended year, Chitsulo has managed to construct series developments such as new school blocks, health facilities, markets, bridges , building houses for the elderly among others.