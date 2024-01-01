DPP’s presidential aspirant Dr Kabambe hopes for a promising future

One of presidential aspirants for main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has wished all Malawians across the country and abroad a happy new with a hope for a promising future.

In his short but powerful New Year message Dr. Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, says: “A new year always brings with it a renewed sense of optimism and hope for promising future.”

As Governor of the Reserve Bank, Economist cum politician Dr. Kabambe was responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership, in line with the principles dictated with the role of a central bank.

During his tenure of office as RBM Governor, the Central Bank managed to provide government with accurate economic advice.

Fuel prices were properly cushioned in avoidance of human suffering (Inflation).

Previously, Dr Kabambe worked in the Malawi Government Economic Service for a period of 19 years from 1998.

He held different positions such as Principal Economist, Chief Economist, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and, Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Dr Kabambe also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for close to 2 years.

Dr. Kabambe holds a PhD and a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, United

Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001, respectively.

Workaholic economist Kabambe also holds a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi, obtained in 1998.