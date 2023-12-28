NBM concludes ’12 Days of Christmas’ initiative 

Mitchell ( second left) and NBM official Elwyn Sambo handing over braille machine to some of the learners

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc concluded this year’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’ initiative by donating items worth K15 million to Nkhotakota LEA School Resource Centre to make a total of K70 million worth of donations within 12 days.

The initiative commenced on 7 December 2023 with Henderson Street Centre and other Service Centres donating goods worth K5 million to education and health facilities within their districts of operations.

Speaking when he handed over the items at Nkhotakota LEA School on Friday, the Bank’s Head of Information Technology Organization and Methods (ITOM) Division, John Mitchell said the Bank prioritizes the disadvantaged in line with its corporate social investment policy.

“We always want to be associated with such great gestures where work is being done to assist those communities that are disadvantaged. We brought K15.1-million-kwacha worth of items including a computer, a braille machine, various foodstuffs and a few leisure things like some playing balls,” said Mitchell.

Nkhotakota District Council Chief Education Officer Godfrey Kubwese appreciated NBM’s kind gesture which included bringing maize flour, rice, and beans to the resource centre.

“The school has 37 learners with different disabilities. We have those with visual impairment with total blindness, and partially blind. Then we have those who have a hearing impairment and those with learning difficulties.”

“The learning materials will ease the work of the teachers who were transcribing what learners were writing to regular teachers,” said Kubwese.

In his remarks, senior group headman Malengachanzi thanked NBM for the donation made to the special needs learners at the school.

Nkhotakota Resource Centre School, which is housed at Nkhotakota LEA School, is the only special needs school in the district among the 166 primary schools.

NBM spent K70 million for this year’s initiative and the Bank’s Service Centres donated the various items to educational and health-care institutions in the country.