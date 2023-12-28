spot_img
Friday, December 29, 2023
Wanderers fires Entire Technical Panel

By Malawi Voice

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have decided to fire the whole Technical Panel barely days after Head Coach, Mark Harrison resigned.

According to Wa Ganyu, the technical panel was invited for discussions on Thursday where they were given contract termination letters.

“It means that all contracts have come to an end. These are contracts for all technical panel members.

“This means that, no technical panel member is now contracted to the team. It is up to the club to bring them back but it’s doubtful,” writes Wa Ganyu.

The Technical Panel was headed by Mark Harrison who was doubling as the technical director and head coach of the club. Albert Mpinganjira was the assistant coach. Foster Namwera was the Team Manager while Simplex Nthala was the goal-keeper trainer.

The Nomads who finished third in the super league under the tutelage of Harrison are willing to start the new season with new blood in the dugout.

