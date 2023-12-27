PCL cheers the elderly with Christmas gifts in Mpemba

Mbeye (left) presents a pack to an elderly woman and Uko (right)

Conglomerate Press Corporation plc (PCL) on Friday gave an early Christmas gift to the elderly in Mpemba, Blantyre by donating food packs and treating them to a Christmas luncheon.

Speaking during the event at Nthanda Ya Kum’mawa Elderly Trust at Jiya Village, PCL Chief Finance and Administrative Executive Moureen Mbeye said they decided to reach out to the elderly after being approached for help.

“It was at the peak of the Cyclone Freddy disaster when Mrs. Uko approached us to give a hand to the elderly here, but since we were also involved in helping other Cyclone Freddy survivors at the time, we could not help. But she kept checking with us and since this is Christmas time, we thought we should squeeze whatever we had in our budget to come and cheer the elderly here.”

“The festive season is a time to give. To be here and share with the elderly gives us so much joy that they will, at least, celebrate Christmas with love and care,” said Mbeye.

Executive Director of the Nthanda Ya Kummawa Elderly Trust Anna Kuloya-Uko thanked PCL for reaching out to the elderly especially during the festive time.

“We started helping the elderly in this area in 2009 with 111 elder people and vulnerable people, especially those with albinism. We have a women’s group that takes care of the elderly and also coordinates some self-sustaining activities for the group and its beneficiaries.”

“Today, we want to thank PCL for these donations and the Christmas lunch, the elderly and the vulnerable people will celebrate this Christmas in a special way because of your donations,” said Kuloya-Uko.

The items that were presented include maize flour, rice, sugar, salt, cooking oil and other necessities.