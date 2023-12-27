Castel Malawi brings Spirits of Malawi festive editions

The Spirits of Malawi Christmas edition

Giant alcoholic beverages producer Castel Malawi has unveiled the Special Christmas Limited Edition of the ‘Spirits of Malawi’ with special Christmas labels and packaging for new customer experience.

Castel Malawi Product Manager Shania Kuseka said in an interview yesterday that the special Christmas editions of Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka and Premier Brandy already hit the market.

“The Spirits of Christmas are set to make this holiday season even more special. Available from December 15 2023, these premium spirits are a delightful treat for everyone. With their unique blend and festive packaging, they are the perfect gift to share and savour during the festive season.”

“Whether enjoyed neatly, on the rocks, or in a cocktail, they are sure to bring joy to all who indulge in their rich and complex flavours. We want our customers to embrace the spirit of the season and make these limited editions a part of their holiday celebrations,” said Kuseka.

She further said the Christmas editions will have special Christmas labels and all black closure for all Gin, Vodka and Brandy for great consumer experience.

Kuseka said the iconic Malawi Gin, which has been celebrated locally and internationally since 1965 will be selling at K9,500 per 750ml bottle just like the Malawi vodka 750 ml bottle while the Premier Brandy 750 ml bottle will go at K14,000.

“The traditional labelled packaging for the spirits range will only be available after the exhaustion of the Christmas Limited Edition,” said Kuseka.

One customer Leslie Mbisa hailed Castel Malawi for the Christmas edition of the Spirits of Malawi range.

“This is a very good development and as a consumer for the Spirits of Malawi, especially Premier Brandy, I will enjoy it during the festive period and because the packaging is excellent and nice, I have already bought some for my friends and colleagues for their Christmas presents,” said Mbisa.