Chaponda reaffirms unwavering loyalty to Mutharika, DPP

In a passionate statement posted on his official Facebook page, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Dr. George Chaponda has reiterated his unshakeable loyalty to the party and its leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Chaponda, a long-time party stalwart, emphasized that loyalty is the most vital quality he possesses and finds it challenging when others struggle to uphold it.

He underscored his commitment to the DPP and Professor Mutharika, citing his decision to decline a ministerial position offered by the then president in 2012 as a testament to his loyalty.

“I had every reason to abandon my party, as many others did, but my devotion compelled me to stand by the party and the people I had promised to serve,” Chaponda stated.

He highlighted that loyalty requires strength and that it is not a shortcut to profits, but the only long-term solution.

Chaponda also referenced the maize gate scandal, in which he was acquitted by the courts despite being “crucified in public.”

Recently, when the party faced internal divisions, Chaponda maintained his loyalty and remained with the DPP camp led by Professor Mutharika.

He emphasized that loyalty cannot be faked and urged others to be authentic and committed to their decisions.

“I have chosen the DPP, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and will continue to do so,” Chaponda declared, reaffirming his unwavering support for the party and its leadership.

This statement from Dr. Chaponda serves as a testament to his unshakeable loyalty and dedication to the DPP and its leader, Professor Mutharika.

DPP is a political party in Malawi founded in 2005 by President Bingu Wa Mutharika, who served as President from 2004 to 2012.

The party is currently led by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who succeeded his brother as President in 2014.

The DPP has been a dominant force in Malawian politics, advocating for economic development, social justice, and national unity.