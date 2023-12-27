CHRISTMAS VISIT: Mary Chilima cheers patients at Area 18 Clinic, lauds staff for work dedication

Second Lady, Mary Chilima on Christmas Day took time off her busy schedule to cheer patients at Area 18 Clinic in Lilongwe.

During her visit which was accompanied by Director of Women in UTM, Annie Nyadani Makuta, she shared assorted food items to patients and health workers.

“It is that year-end again when we visit those who are in need of basic needs such as those in hospitals and bring a little smile on their faces,” said Chilima.

Chilima also extended her appreciation to the medical staff of the clinic for their dedication and faith.

“Your unwavering commitment and boundless compassion, are the true embodiment of the Christmas message. You are a guiding star that shines brightly in the lives of the patients who come through these doors seeking healing and hope. Your work is a testament to the transformative power of love and care that is found in Jesus Christ alone,” said Mary.

She encouraged the employees to continue their “noble” work though with limited resources at their disposal.

The area 18 clinic is visited by close to 500 patients on daily basis.

In his response, head of the clinic Dr Masiyano hailed the Second Lady for the gifts and words of encouragement to the staff.

She also lauded her husband, who is also State Vice President, Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima for immeasurable support and care this towards the initiative.