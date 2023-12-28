spot_img
Nankhumwa appoints ‘bright star’ Ralph Jooma as his spokesperson

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has appointed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkeybay Constituency, Ralph Pachalo Jooma as his spokesperson with immediate effect.

According to press statement signed by his Principal Personal Secretary, Dorothy Kabango, all personal communications concerning Nankhumwa must be channeled to him.

Bright Star Juma

Jooma is regarded as one of the “bright stars” in Malawi politics having served various cabinet portfolios including Deputy Minister of Health, Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Minister of Transport and Public Works.

He has also served as Chairperson for Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee.

He is currently the Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Security.

Ralph Jooma holds Masters Degree in Finance and Management.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

