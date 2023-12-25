DPP mourns Philemon, as members call for unity in the party

KN and DK greet each other at the funeral

Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) members yesterday paid their last respects to one of their dedicated members who passed away on Friday in Blantyre, late Samuel Philemon.

Speaking on behalf of the party, DPP Regional Governor for the Central Region, David Kambalame said the late Philemon was a humble and principled man hence he was very successful in his business ventures and he was able to preach unity in the party.

“As we celebrate the life of late Philemon today, the party has to come together as one block if it mean to take over government in 2025. A fragmented team, cannot win a football match so is a fractured political party. May his spirit be our guiding principle to unify us and move as one family,” pleaded Kambalame to all ‘warring factions’ in the party.

Late Samuel Philemon was property developer apart being a politician. He owns the Philemon House at City Centre in Lilongwe among other high profile buildings across the country.

On Friday, one of the DPP presidential aspirant Dr Dalitso Kabambe described the late as his political mentor who contributed immensely to his vision.

In his eulogy, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa also described the late as down to earth man who will be remembered as such for many years to come. Nankhumwa later condoled the bereaved family with K500,000.

Various senior members of the party attended the burial ceremony that included Gelzerder wa Jeffry, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Paul Gadama, Uladi Mussa, Dr Dalitso Kabambe among others.

Philemon who until his death was serving member as the National Deputy Campaign Director, succumbed to kidney failure on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Blantyre Adventist Hospital and has been laid to rest at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe