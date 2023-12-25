CHIMWENDO, MKAKA PRESIDE OVER FOOTBALL TROPHY IN SALIMA: Bulldozer lauds sports as great unifying force

Chimwendo on duty

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director, Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda says apart from being a business venture, sports has a potential of bridging societal gaps, bridging divides, fostering peace and coexistence.

He was speaking on Sunday, December 24, 2023 in Salima Central Constituency during the final of a K5 million football final which was sponsored by Member of Parliament for the area, Gerald Phiri.

Speaking during the function to thousands of people who came to watch the finals, Chimwendo said sports disciplines have the “largest unifying force” that can help the nation to accelerate its development agenda of the government.

“Apart from being the single largest unifying event for the society and nation, sports is our embodiment of our diversity, strength and determination. Sports too can be used to keep our youths from the social ailments of our society.

“President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has called for collaboration and synergy with relevant stakeholders including traditional leaders, private sector institutions, donor community among others with a view to develop sports in the country. Chakwera has built the Griffin Saenda Sports Complex in Lilongwe as part of spurring various sports disciplines in the country,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

ON OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Chimwendo emphasized that government of president Chakwera will continue to focus on uplifting the lives of Malawians through various social and economic empowerment programmes and policies.

“President Chakwera’s vision is that Malawians must receive maximum support hence he has re- introduced the Price Shock Urban Emergency Cash Transfer Programme which will target over 105, 000 households in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre and that the beneficiaries will receive K150,000 per month while all southern region districts targeting rural close to 200,000 will also receive K150,000 in effort to help them recover from cyclone Freddy effects. Mtukula pakhomo will continue to benefit women as well. NEEF loans for the youths are progressing well as many youths have accessed,” said Chimwendo who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also said that the resumption of direct budget support from various donors is a sign that Chakwera is driving this country into the right direction

ON POLITICS

He assured the people of Salima that Chakwera will win the 2025 polls because his “vision and works” will be on the ballot box that will guide peace loving Malawians to vote for him again.

On his part, the party’s Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka has warned the youths to desist from harassing the elderly in the society and that time has come the senior citizens to take part in the community development projects.

Member of Parliament for the area, Gerald Phiri hailed Chakwera for the CDF program that is aimed at transforming the lives of Malawians and he promised the youths that next year, he will pump more funds into the trophy.

Likumbo FC are the champions after beating Rovers FC 1:0. They pocketed K1 million cash and a trophy.