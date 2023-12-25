DPP’ presidential aspirant Dr. Kabambe sends Christmas message to Malawians

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant, Dr Dalitso Kabambe has extended his best wishes to all Malawians as they celebrate Christmas.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

In his powerful Christmas message Dr. Kabambe called upon Malawians to reflect deeply on love and compassion.



“May this Christmas reaffirm our dedication to the ideals of love and compassion. May we all be blessed with joy and happiness by Jesus Christ,” said Kabambe a former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor.

As Governor of the Reserve Bank, he was responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership, in line with the principles dictated with the role of a central bank.

During his tenure of office as RBM Governor, the Central Bank managed to provide government with accurate economic advice.

Fuel prices were properly cushioned in avoidance of human suffering (Inflation).

Previously, Dr Kabambe worked in the Malawi Government Economic Service for a period of 19 years from 1998.

He held different positions such as Principal Economist, Chief Economist, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and, Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Dr Kabambe also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for close to 2 years.



Dr. Kabambe holds a PhD and a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001, respectively.

Workaholic economist Kabambe also holds a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi, obtained in 1998.