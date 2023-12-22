Malawi gets $240 million from World Bank

Malawi has received a $240 million (about K400 billion) grant from the World Bank, through its development finance institution, the International Development Association (IDA) to strengthen the country’s resilience to water-related climate impacts.

A statement from the World Bank says it will prioritise the management of Shire River basin, which is widely considered as important for Malawi and Mozambique.

The grant will be used to support the Regional Climate Resilience Program for Eastern and Southern Africa, a 10-year programme that seeks to protect people from exposure to water-related climate shocks by developing protective and resilient infrastructure, improved disaster risk management, and social protection systems.

The statement reads in part: “It [the grant] will also enhance coordination between Comoros, Madagascar, Malawi, and Mozambique in improving early warning systems and sharing information, as these countries are often affected by the same tropical cyclones.”

World Bank country director Hugh Riddell said the grant will help Malawi, which has experienced 19 major floods and eight catastrophic droughts in the last five decades, to move from a disaster response approach to preparedness.

He said: “The establishment of stronger structures supported by the recently approved Disaster Risk Management Act (2023) presents an opportunity to support the country’s shift from a disaster response approach to preparedness, risk reduction, and sustainable post disaster recovery.”-( Story Credit: Nation Online)