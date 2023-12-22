Airtel Africa Hits 150 Million Customers

Airtel Africa, commonly known as Airtel, has registered its 150 millionth customer.

The telecommunication giant said it is very proud to give millions of people access to reliable and high-quality digital and mobile money services, often for the first time.

Led by the purpose of transforming lives, connecting 150 million customers is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers.

Looking forward, Airtel Africa is focused on further expansion, increased innovation, and continued investments to ensure a digitally empowered future for all.

The growth reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to reaching more people, with more services, in more places than ever before.

By bringing mobile banking, data, and telecoms to underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa is driving financial and digital inclusion and helping to unlock the potential of people, businesses, and societies.

In response to the increased demand for accessible and affordable services, Airtel Africa is continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G.

This is supported by new, best-in-class digital products, services, and content.

Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, thank each one of the stakeholders for their continued commitment and support in helping the company reach this milestone.

“But as everyone knows, this is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years”, the statement reads.

Airtel Africa plc, commonly known as Airtel, is an Indian multinational company that provides telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa is majority owned by the Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel.-( Story Credit: Peter Oluka, Telecoms)