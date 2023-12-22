WHH bails out education sector

By Steve Chirombo

Dedza, December 21: One of the international Non-Governmental humanitarian and development agencies, Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH), has handed over school infrastructure to seven schools under the Hygiene and Nutrition Education project in Dedza district.

The infrastructures were made possible through donations from various private foundations and donors in Germany and they included; school blocks, teachers houses, kitchen shelter, storeroom, boys’ and girls’ toilets, solar power piped water supply system as well as desks and teachers’ furniture to schools under Traditional Authorities Chauma, Tambala and Kaphuka all valued at K450 million.

Speaking during a symbolic handover of the infrastructures at Kamtedza primary school in the area of T A Chauma, the organisation’s Acting Project Coordinator, Khumbo Munthali, said his organisation hoped that the infrastructures will go a long way in improving education standards in the district and the country at large.

“As WHH, we also expect that these infrastructural facilities will improve learners’ performance and also an upscale of enrollment. Not only that but also to improve the knowledge in the areas of hygiene and nutrition among the learners as well as the community members,” he said

Dedza district council, Principal Education Officer, Maggie Nyoni, hailed WHH for their role in improving education levels in the district.

“As ministry of education, we are thankful for all the development activities that WHH is undertaking in Dedza. These beautiful infrastructures will motivate learners to start patronising classes. This will also have an impact on enrollment because learners will have the confidence due to the conducive learning environment,” she said.

On part of caring for the infrastructural development, the delighted Senior Chief Chauma, advised learners to engage authorities for contact and dialogue where there are misunderstandings that need clarification other than resorting to violent demonstrations.

In her remarks, the council’s Vice Chairperson, Shyreen Gamulani, also commended WHH for their commitment in improving levels of education through quality structures adding that the development clearly shows that the organisation has the welfare of school going children at heart while calling on them to expand to other areas so that the narration of Dedza, as a district can improve.