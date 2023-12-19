Newly completed Dedza One stop border Post improves security

By Tikondane Vega

Steven Kapoloma, Head of Corporate Affairs-MRA. File photo

Blantyre, December 18, Mana: Travelers and traders that use Dedza One border post says there is improved security and efficiency when transacting at the Border Post since the completion of the new one- stop-border facility in the district.

The construction of the Dedza One-Stop Border Post started in March, 2021 and the project was finished in 2022.

One of the drivers, Happy Kagolo working for Humphrey Murry Transport told Malawi News Agency on Monday that the just finished One border post has boosted cross-border trade and improved service delivery by officials at the border.

“I have been using this border for over 10 years now but the coming of this one border post has really improved how officers from different departments are discharging their duties, very fast. There is enough space here that is very conducive for transport business.

“Trucks are cleared same day soon after arrival unlike previously. With the coming of law enforcement agencies, the border has improved security, previously vehicles were not safe at this place as thieves were removing car parts,” said 39-year-old Kagolo.

Kagolo who was on his way to Beira for tobacco delivery said he expects no duplication of work once Mozambique one stop border is in place, hence trade, movement of people and security will also be improved that side.

Happy Kagolo, truck driver. Pic by Tikondane Vega-Mana

On his part, 39-year-old Andrew Bashir who is Bus Conductor for Beacon Logistics of Lilongwe said the One stop border post has brought efficient cross-border movement of people and clearance of goods.

Said Bashir,” right now we are coming from South Africa. Our Bus carry 70 people but within two hours all of them are cleared together with their goods. Previously we could spend nights here before being assisted.

“With enough space that is here, passengers never complain about space, I must say the environment is very conducive now. We wish this could come years back.

Steven Kapoloma Head of Corporate Affairs at Malawi Revenue Authority said at the moment, the project has been finished and they are waiting for Mozambican side to construct a similar structure.

“This arrangement will reduce most problems which were being faced by travellers when entering and leaving the country. So far, Malawi has constructed two one-stop border posts at Mchinji and Dedza with others on paper work,” said Kapoloma.

The One Stop Border Posts is among key modernisation initiatives whose objective is to reduce time for processing of imports and exports by bringing together all processing agents in one building or location.